Correction officer charged with raping inmate accused of gifting victim outside food to build trust

A corrections officer accused of raping an inmate in Framingham, Massachusetts, appeared in court Monday for his arraignment.

Joao Gomes, 49, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was indicted in Woburn Superior Court. Gomes is a corrections officer at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Framingham.

Prosecutors say Gomes has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of delivering articles to prisoners. The latter charge stems from allegations that he bought underwear for multiple inmates. In court Monday, prosecutors alleged that Gomes would bring thong-style underwear to the inmates, have them wear it and then return it to him.

Gomes is also accused of bringing outside food like pizza and candy to inmates in order to make them trust him, prosecutors said.

“The defendant ultimately used his power and authority over an extremely vulnerable population to take advantage of these inmates knowing as a correction officer that he and the facility have essentially absolute control of their daily lives," Assistant District Attorney Megan McGovern said in arguing for a $100,000 cash bail for the defendant.

Inmates under law are not able to consent to sexual encounters, McGovern noted in her statements.

Gomes' attorney said that he maintains his innocence. Family members, including his parents, wife and wife's family, attended in a show of support.

His attorney, in arguing her client be released on personal recognizance with conditions, said Gomes was a lifelong Rhode Island resident who is supporting two children and his wife, who works part-time. He was placed on leave from his job, with pay, in May 2024 when the investigation began. As of Friday, he received notice that he will now be on leave without pay.

Bail was set at $15,000 with conditions, which include weekly in-person and phone check-ins with probation, staying in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and no contact with any of the alleged victims and witnesses in the case.