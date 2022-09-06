Local

Mechanical Issue Prevents Barnstable From Opening Its Ballot Vault, Delaying Voting

Barnstable officials say they're working on the issue, and are waiting on directions from the Secretary of State's office as to how to proceed

People in Barnstable, Massachusetts won't be able to vote Tuesday until the town resolves a mechanical issue with the vault that holds ballots, town officials said.

The town's clerk office unsuccessfully tried to open the vault that holds the election ballots at around 4:15 Tuesday morning, ahead of polls for opening at 7 a.m., a Barnstable spokesperson said. The precincts have been opened, but people won't be able to vote there until the problem with the vaults has been solved.

If needed, Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin will seek a court order allowing polls to stay open later than 8 p.m. in Barnstable, a news release from his office said.

