The MBTA's Red Line saw delays Thursday in Boston due to a train with a mechanical problem.

The MBTA reported delays of up to 30 minutes because of the issue on the Ashmont branch. The train was being taken to a train yard, the agency said.

#MBTA #RedLine Ashmont Branch Update: Delays of up to 30 minutes northbound due to a train with a mechanical problem at JFK/UMass. The train is being pushed to the yard at this time. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 9, 2020

The MBTA later tweeted that the train had been cleared from the scene.

The nature of the mechanical problem was not immediately clear.