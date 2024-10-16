Ghost gun recovered during traffic stop in Medford

A 17-year-old was arrested on firearms charges

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC 4

Police seized a so-called ghost gun during a traffic stop in Medford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Medford police said it started when an officer saw a driver going the wrong way down City Hall Mall in Medford Square. During the traffic stop, an officer saw a light typically used mounted on a gun in the back seat. Concerned someone may be armed, officers ordered the three people in the car out.

According to police, the driver tried to take off while officers struggled to get the occupants out of the car. Police say during that struggle one suspect tried to pull a fun from his waistband, but he was overpowered.

Investigators said they later determined the weapon was a ghost gun - an illegal gun that is privately made without a serial number and therefore untraceable. Ghost guns can be made from kits, other parts, or 3D-printed.

The armed suspect, identified as a 17-year-old from Belmont, was arrested and charged with possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of ammunition, resisting arrest, carrying a firearm without a license, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police.

A second suspect, 20-year-old Alex Paul, of Cambridge, was arrested and charged with failure to stop for police, improper operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

One officer suffered minor injuries during the incident, according to police.

Paul is expected to be arraigned in Somerville District Court. The teen suspect will be arraigned in Cambridge Juvenile Court.

