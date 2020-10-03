Median Age of Coronavirus Sufferers Trends Downward in Maine

The median age of people who contract the coronavirus in the state of Maine is trending downward.



The median age was 51.3 from March through the end of May, and it dipped to 41.4 for the months of June through September, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Nirav Shah said Thursday. He said one of the reasons for the drop in the median age is an increase in economic and social activity in recent months.



The drop in median age is a good motivator to observe social distancing and take other precautions, Shah said.



Other states have seen drops in the median age of those with the coronavirus followed by more cases in older individuals who are at higher risk, he said. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic has grown by 37, the Maine CDC said Friday.



The total number of confirmed cases is more than 5,400, the Maine CDC said. The number of deaths is 142.



The average number of new confirmed cases per day was about 34, which was slightly less than it was a week ago.



For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.