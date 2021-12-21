Medical Helicopter Called to Serious Crash on I-495 in Andover

A serious crash on Interstate 495 in Andover, Massachusetts, Tuesday evening sent two people to local hospitals and partially closed the highway, state police said.

Troopers responded to the scene on I-495 southbound in the area of the Chandler Road Overpass (Exit 97), and a medical helicopter was called.

One person was taken by MedFlight to Tufts Medical Center. A second person was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. There was no word on either person's injuries.

Drivers were initially urged to seek an alternate route. State police said the two right lanes have opened to traffic.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.