Meet the Mass. couple bringing The Ground Round back to their hometown

A local couple is reviving a beloved restaurant chain and bringing it back in their hometown of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

Joe and Nachi Shea have purchased the rights to The Ground Round — a casual American restaurant chain that had over 200 locations across the United States at its peak. The brand waned over the years, and it's gotten down to just a handful of restaurants in the Midwest. But the Sheas have big plans to revitalize the eatery with their new location that's in the works. It'll be the only location not only in New England, but also along the East Coast.

Joe Shea had the idea years ago to reopen The Ground Round in Shrewsbury. He initially was seeking to open a franchise location, but he was offered the opportunity to buy the brand in its entirety.

"You can't go very far without hearing someone say, 'I wish The Ground Round was still around. I wish that The Ground Round was here. We miss it so much.'" Joe Shea said. "And in my mind, I say, if enough people are saying this, why can't that happen?"

The Sheas are in the midst of making it happen now. The couple, whose experience ranges from entrepreneurship to restaurants, is in the construction process of converting a former Chinese restaurant to their new vision for Ground Round. The location is on Grafton Street, right off of Route 9.

They hope that their revamped version of the chain is a blend of modern times with nostalgia.

"That's what we're really hoping to be able to trigger, it's that feeling of being at home, and having those fond memories and then being able to share that with your children and your grand children," Nachi Shea said.

The Ground Round was known for some signature features like its popcorn, peanuts and the "pay as you weigh" system. While the Sheas want to keep some of their plans under wraps, they promise a comfortable atmosphere that will be ideal for families to spend time together while unplugging from the hustle and bustle.

"We're really hoping to step back from all of that and bring it back to a time when you really enjoyed your time with your family.... where you saw your neighbors, some other people from around town," Nachi Shea said. "You can celebrate games together, or other events, and we really hope people are ready for that to just take a step back and slow down."

As for the future of the chain as a whole, the Sheas say that for now, they're focused on making their Shrewsbury location a success story. But they also didn't close the door on expanding in the future.

"We want to get this right make it perfect, and then we'll see what the future holds," Joe Shea said.

The couple is aiming to open their Shrewsbury restaurant in January after the New Year.