Meeting Planned to Discuss How Springfield Spends Casino Money

Springfield residents who want to know how the city spends the millions of dollars it gets from the MGM casino are getting their chance.

The City Council's Finance Committee, the council's Casino Oversight Committee and the city's chief administrative and financial officer have scheduled a public meeting Tuesday at City Hall to explain to taxpayers where the money goes.

"Since I have been on the council, one of the top questions I get from constituents is 'Where is the MGM money going'?" Tracye Whitfield, chairwoman of the finance committee, said in a statement to Masslive.com.

The city receives about $19.4 million annually in casino revenue from MGM Springfield, including approximately $16.4 million that goes to the general fund, Whitfield said. The casino opened in August 2018.

Timothy Plante, the city's chief administrative and financial officer, will provide details of how the money has been spent and will be spent.