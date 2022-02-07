Local

New Hampshire

Meeting Planned to Discuss NH's Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway

New Hampshire’s Division of Parks and Recreation is hosting the public information and comment session on the tramway in Franconia Notch State Park at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18

CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Plans to replace Cannon Mountain’s aerial tramway will be discussed at an upcoming public meeting.

New Hampshire’s Division of Parks and Recreation is hosting the public information and comment session on what the future holds for the tramway in Franconia Notch State Park at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the ski area’s Peabody Lodge.

The first aerial tramway was built in the 1930s with investment from the state. It was replaced in 1980 for about $5 million, authorized by the Legislature.

The tramway is still functional, but is considered in need of an overhaul in the next three to five years.

The session will address the current status of the tramway and possible options for the state to consider moving forward.

Those who are not able to attend in person can review the presentation on the state parks website and submit comments to Tramcomments@dncr.nh.gov by March 1.

More New Hampshire News

Team USA 4 hours ago

New Hampshire Doctor Is Head Physician for US Nordic Ski Team

abortion Feb 4

New Hampshire Senate Rejects Exceptions to Abortion Ban

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireCannon Mountainski areasFranconia Notch State Parkcannon mountain aerial tramway
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us