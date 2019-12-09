Mejia Wins City Council Race by 1 Vote After Recount

A single vote has settled a contested Boston City Council seat, officials announced Monday night.

Julia Mejia won the city's fourth and final at-large seat, beating Alejandra St. Guillen in a tally of 22,492 votes to 22,491 votes.

"I am so overwhelmed by today’s results," Mejia said in a tweet Monday night. "Thank you to all 22,492 people who believed in this #MejiaMovement. Today goes to show that #EveryVoteCounts."

St. Guillen challenged the November election outcome after losing to Mejia by eight votes.

Officials with the city Board of Election Commissioners spent three days recounting approximately 66,000 ballots.

Mejia said in another tweet that she is looking forward to being on the city council and working alongside her colleagues to move Boston forward.

Later Monday night, St. Guillen tweeted, “We believe there are enough outstanding votes to sway the election if challenged in court, and will make a decision Tuesday on a court challenge.”

If the result stands, Mejia would become the council's first Latina councilor and would also join Boston's most diverse council in history.