Rec center in Roxbury that served as temporary migrant shelter to reopen

The state planned to use the recreation complex in Roxbury until May 31. The center will resume its activities for the community in June

By Staff Reports

Inside the Melnea Cass Recreation Center in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, after its temporary conversion into a migrant shelter.
NBC10 Boston

Migrant families staying in the overflow shelter at the Melnea A. Cass Recreation Center in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood have been moved, Gov. Maura Healey said.

The families, Healey said, have been relocated to either a more stable housing option outside of the shelter system or to a different safety-net site.

A temporary emergency shelter for migrants in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood is now nearing capacity. This after opening just one week ago. 

"We are working closely with school districts and families to ensure continuity of education," said the Healey administration. "Per federal law, families will have the choice between staying in their current district or enrolling in their new district."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The recreation center, which belongs to the state, was converted into a temporary shelter for families who have been sleeping at Boston Logan International Airport.

The state planned to use the recreation complex in Roxbury until May 31. The center will resume its activities for the community in June.

More Massachusetts news

wareham 35 mins ago

Wareham police officer injured in crash, other driver charged with OUI

Brookline 1 hour ago

Body pulled from water in Brookline

Cambridge 3 hours ago

Search continues for man accused of sexual assault in Cambridge

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us