Melrose man charged in fatal domestic stabbing

Melrose police have identified and arrested the suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened inside of a home in Melrose, Massachusetts.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Melrose Chief of Police Kevin Faller announced Sunday that they charged Nathan Baldi, 21, of Melrose with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

On Friday at around 7:05 p.m., police said they received a report of a disturbance from a residence on Ledge Street. Upon responding, officers found an unresponsive man with serious stab wounds.

The victim, 47-year-old James Percent, was taken to a local hospital where he suffered severe bodily injuries and was pronounced dead on Friday. The two were living together when the altercation took place, authorities say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The preliminary investigation showed a fight broke out inside the home between Percent and a woman who was there, officials said. During the incident, Baldi also became involved. No further information about the cause of the altercation has been released by police.

Baldi will be arraigned in Malden District Court on Monday.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.