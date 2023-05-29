Memorial Day Ceremonies, Remembrances Across Mass. Honor the Fallen

Cities and towns across Massachusetts are honoring the sacrifices of fallen heroes through parades and remembrances that are scheduled throughout Memorial Day.

An impressive display 37,000 "Garden of Flags" can be seen in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Boston Common to commemorate each of the Massachusetts service members who have given their lives to defend the United States since the Revolutionary War.

Parades begin in Andover, Attleboro, Fitchburg and Kingston at 10a.m.

At 11a.m., cities and towns like Belmont, Brockton, Needham and New Bedford are scheduled to hold their parades.

The U.S.S Constitution docked in Charlestown is scheduled to hold a public service aboard the ship beginning at 11a.m. Paper poppies that visitors were asked to make during the month of May will be used as part of the ceremony.

The Town of Stoneham is expected to hold a ceremony at the Stoneham Town Hall at 11:30a.m.

This story will be updated throughout the day.