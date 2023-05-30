Memorial Day Weekend Shootings on Revere Beach Remain Under Investigation

Authorities are continuing to investigate two holiday weekend shootings that left three people injured on Revere Beach, with public officials saying violence will not be tolerated.

Massive fights broke out Sunday, with three people being shot in two separate incidents. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

In the first shooting, police said someone fired into a crowd on Centennial Avenue around 7:10 p.m., hitting a 17-year-old girl in the lower body. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

Less than an hour later, a large group of minors were fighting near a bathhouse on Revere Beach Boulevard when gunshots again went off. This time, bullets hit a 51-year-old woman in the legs and grazed a 17-year-old boy, police said. The woman was also taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, while the teen declined to be transported.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Three people are recovering following two separate shootings on Sunday near Revere Beach.

Local leaders condemned the shootings.

"The type of violence we saw over the weekend will absolutely not be tolerated in our community," Patrick Keefe, Revere's acting mayor, said in a statement. "We are actively working with public safety partners to ensure a family friendly environment at America's first public beach."

President Patrick McNamara of the State Police Association of Massachusetts described the shootings as "disgusting" and called for a plan to prevent violence in area beaches as the weather heats up.

"Solving this issue is going to take all of us, not just police," he said. "Waiting for something bad to happen and then just having a massive police response is not the answer."

Fights at Revere Beach on one day last May led to seven arrests; on the same day, five others were arrested at Carson Beach in Dorchester.

Massachusetts State Police closed Revere Beach Sunday night after two shootings and other sporadic fights amid massive crowds in the area.

"Once it gets nice, everybody's outside, so there's going to be a whole lot of drama, more violence," said beachgoer Sean Whyne-Grant. "People are going to see people that they don't like, so it's going to start off a lot of tension."

On Memorial Day, state police increased patrols around Revere Beach after the shooting a day earlier. Some beachgoers said the troopers should stick around at Boston area beaches all summer to help cool tensions.

"Because if anything pops off, you know, they could just be right there," Whyne-Grant said.