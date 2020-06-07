Interfaith Memorial, Funeral Procession in Boston to Honor Lost Black Lives

A symbolic funeral procession and memorial service for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery will be held in Boston, Sunday, amid ongoing protests denouncing systemic racism and police brutality against black people.

Organized by Clergy United, the events will begin with a funeral procession with three hearses that will drive through Boston at 2 p.m. in honor of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery.

People will be able to pay their respects as the symbolic procession passes, and organizers on Facebook encouraged attendees to "bring a sign with a name of someone killed by police brutality or racist violence."

Protests were held across Massachusetts in the fight against racism and police brutality.

At 3 p.m., Boston Black Memorial will hold a service that will be streamed online to honor Floyd, Taylor, Arbery and other victims. Faith leaders from at least 10 different congregations are involved in the afternoon memorial.

Boston Black Memorial is a black, clergy-led, colleague-supported interfaith service. Parishioners have been asked to continue to attend services virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Protests across the state are expected to continue Sunday in the wake of Floyd's death while he was in police custody. Recent demonstrations in the state have remained almost exclusively peaceful.

The "UMass Boston Justice for Black Lives" kicked off Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on the UMass Boston Campus on Morrissey Boulevard.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black emergency medical technician, was shot and killed inside her Kentucky apartment on March 13 by Louisville Metro Police Department officers. Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was chased and fatally shot by armed white residents of a South Georgia neighborhood back in February.

Elsewhere in Boston, a rally and march calling for justice in the wake of Floyd's death was scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday.