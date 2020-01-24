Memorial Service to Be Held at Holy Cross for Rower Killed in Tragic Fla. Crash

Students and staff at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester were set to remember Grace Rett, the rowing star killed in a tragic crash in Florida last week, during a memorial service at the school, Friday.

The school said the service would be held Friday afternoon " to help the Holy Cross community remember" Rett, who died just a day after celebrating her 20th birthday.

The service follows her funeral services earlier this week, which were held in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, where Rett grew up.

Rett was killed when a van carrying members of the Holy Cross rowing team collided with a pickup truck in Vero Beach, Florida.

Several people who were involved in the crash were hospitalized in Florida.

According to the school, four of the students involved in the crash had been released from the hospital. Another student was airlifted to Massachusetts to continue her recovery closer to home.

Rett is remembered as a role model who had a passion for life. She died just a day after her 20th birthday.

She was a tour guide at Holy Cross and worked in the school's sports media department as a camera operator. In December of 2019 Grace set the Indoor World Rowing record when she completed 62 hours and 3 seconds of continuous indoor rowing, according to her obituary.

In high school, she played cello in her school's orchestra, and sang in the chorus. She grew up in Uxbridge, Massachusetts and attended Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson, Connecticut.