Men charged in murder of Connecticut teen found in comforter are his cousins: family

The two people charged in the murder of an 18-year-old in Hartford last week are the victim’s cousins, the family tells NBC Connecticut.

Edgar Josué Chiche Martínez was just days away from his 19th birthday when his body was found wrapped in a comforter on Pope Park Highway in Hartford.

Police said they believed he’d been there for about a day, and was put there after being shot inside an apartment on Magnolia Street.

Martínez’s family said he lived at the apartment with his cousins, who’ve now been charged for the crime.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence, and 21-year-old Sender Soto-Veliz has been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

Martínez’s aunt and sister sat down with NBC Connecticut on Monday to call for justice.

“What we do want is for earthly justice to be made because God’s justice is on the other side,” Verónica Imelda Martínez Mayen, the victim’s aunt, said.

She said they knew something was wrong when he didn’t show up to work on Thursday and Friday.

They believe the killing was over money, but said Martínez never got into trouble.

“He stayed away from parties, [he was] very friendly,” his aunt said.

Martínez had just graduated from Hartford High School in the spring.

His family said they’ll remember him as a caring person, a hard worker and a great big brother.

“He was the person who always took care of me, despite him not being OK. I’m going to remember him as the most beautiful person I could’ve ever known,” Nimsa Martínez, the victim’s sister, said.

Martínez’s parents are in Guatemala. His family in Connecticut is hoping to send his body there for burial.

Police said Soto-Veliz should be arraigned in court Wednesday morning, and the juvenile charged will be transferred to adult court.