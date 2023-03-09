Local

Rhode Island

Men Killed in Fire in Cranston, RI Identified as Brothers

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier and Thea DiGiammerino

WJAR-TV

Two people killed in an early morning fire in Cranston, Rhode Island, last month have been identified as brothers, Cranston police said Thursday.

Bruce Jeremiah, 80, and Andrew Jeremiah, 86, were killed in a fire at their home on Whitewood Drive on February 24. When firefighters arrived around 2:41 a.m., the house was engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though it appears accidental, officials said.

Firefighters were still at the scene as of mid-morning Friday.

