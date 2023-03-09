Men Killed in Fire in Cranston, RI Identified as Brothers

Two people killed in an early morning fire in Cranston, Rhode Island, last month have been identified as brothers, Cranston police said Thursday.

Bruce Jeremiah, 80, and Andrew Jeremiah, 86, were killed in a fire at their home on Whitewood Drive on February 24. When firefighters arrived around 2:41 a.m., the house was engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though it appears accidental, officials said.

Cranston Police and Fire on scene investigating at this home on Whitewood Drive.@NBC10 has learned two people have died in a fire overnight. pic.twitter.com/BBkv01AGkm — Katie Benoit (@_kbenoit) February 24, 2023

Firefighters were still at the scene as of mid-morning Friday.

