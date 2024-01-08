boston restaurant talk

Meridian Market Cafe opening new location in Revere

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Meridian Food Market

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The people behind an East Boston market that is known in part for its Italian Subs are opening a brand new location a few miles to the north.

According to a source, Meridian Market Cafe is on the verge of opening in Revere, moving into the building on Ocean Avenue that is home to MGH Revere HealthCare Center. The upcoming spot joins Meridian Food Market on Meridian Street in Eastie along with an outlet at Logan Airport, and based on those locations, the Revere outlet could be offering such options as sandwiches, salads, and Italian meals, though we are still waiting to confirm this.

The address for Meridian Market Cafe in Revere is 300 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA, 02151. The website for the East Boston store is at http://meridianfoodmarket.com/

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

Tom E. Curran 3 mins ago

Bill Belichick's strategy? Business as usual until further notice

Massachusetts 36 mins ago

Man struck and killed by car while walking along roadway in Hadley

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us