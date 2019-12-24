Local
Holiday Spirit: Chase Winovich Pays Off Lunch Debt at Former High School

The Patriots' rookie graduated from the Pennsylvania school in 2014

By Josh Sullivan

Christmas has plenty of people in a generous mood. That includes New England Patriots rookie Chase Winovich.

The 24-year-old defensive end surprised students at his former Pennsylvania high school by paying off everyone's free and reduced lunch debt, according to a Facebook post from the school district.

WJHSD expresses heartfelt thanks to TJ Alum and New England Patriots Chase Winovich for paying off all of our students’...

Posted by West Jefferson Hills School District on Friday, December 20, 2019

“Growing up in TJ, the community has always been so important to me," Winovich said in the post. "It’s great to be able to give back during the holidays!"

Winovich graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 2014.

