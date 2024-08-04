Metallica concert at Gillette Stadium delayed due to severe weather

Sunday night's Metallica concert was delayed two hours due to severe weather, Gillette Stadium said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Downpours and storms moving across New England Sunday put a damper on plans for thousands of Metallica fans in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Gillette Stadium announced on social media around 6:10 p.m. that tonight's concert was delayed until further notice due to severe weather in the area.

Fans were asked to shelter in place on the main concourse and follow staff instructions to ensure safety. Any fans who had not yet entered the building were asked to remain in their vehicles. The concert was supposed to start at 6 p.m.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

At 7:30 p.m., Gillette Stadium thanked fans for their patience and said it is now safe for them to return to their seats. Anyone who hasn't entered the building can do so now.

With the forecast clearing up, the show is set to begin at 8 p.m. with Five Finger Death Punch hopefully performing a shortened set.

Ice Nine Kills will not be able to perform due to the condensed timeline, the stadium and band announced.

Local

Delta plane returns to Logan Airport after lightning strike

Large tree falls on mom and child in Wilmington

Metallica said it will still play a full show.

This is the second night of Metallica's M72 World Tour at Gillette.

The "No Repeat Weekend" features two completely different setlists and support lineups.

The thunderstorm risk continued Sunday night with pockets of intense rain and lightning possible.

See all severe weather alerts in your area here, and track interactive radar below:

Today (Sunday): Partly Cloudy. Isolated Afternoon T-Storms. High: 83. Overnight Tonight: Humid. Warm. Low: 70. Monday: Hot & Humid. Evening Storms. High: 91. Tuesday: Clouds & Few Showers. High: 80. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us