‘Did Dad die?' Survivor, 2 widows reflect on deadly hit-and-run crash on I-495

Thiago Pereira still doesn't believe he survived a hit-and-run car crash on I-495 in Massachusetts Saturday morning.

"My wife arrived and my children asked her, "Did Dad die?" and, no, God gave me another chance," Pereira said Monday.

Pereira is one of the two survivors of the crash early Saturday morning. He was driving a pickup truck headed to a work site in New Hampshire with three other people inside when they were hit in Methuen by a driver who's suspected to have been under the influence and speeding.

The truck rolled over and two of his friends died. The families of Kenny Milanez, 41, and carpentry business owner Celso Glayson Dias, 37, are devastated.

Both lived in Worcester, where they attended the same Baptist church. Their widows were in court Monday to see Katrina Nguyen face charges, including motor vehicle homicide. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

"He was an exceptional husband, he was an exceptional son, an exceptional friend to everyone. He was always willing to please everyone and help everyone," said Loriena Santana, Dias' wife, calling him a "Prince Charming" over the five years they were together.

26-year-old Katrina Nguyen allegedly left the scene of the crash on Interstate 495 in Methuen and later turned herself in at the Lawrence Police Department, officials announced Sunday.

The last time Luciana Milanez spoke with her husband, Kenny Milanez told her he didn't have the energy to go back to work the next day, but he was motivated to provide for their four children.

"Nothing will bring my husband back and I just hope that justice is done," she said in Portuguese, like Santana.

Outside the courthouse, Milanez said, "I try not to feel hatred for the person. I asked God not to have any feelings of hatred."

Luis Da Costa, a friend of the victims, said they were hard-working men who came to the U.S. from Brazil to provide for their families and were devoted to their church.

"It's a great loss," he said. "It's one of those things you ask, like, why him? Because he is one of those people that deserve to live a long, fulfilling life."

The victims' families said their church was helping them raise money to send their loved ones' bodies back to Brazil so their families can attend funeral services.