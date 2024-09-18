Lawrence

Methuen man charged with murder days after Lawrence shooting

Thomas Pizarro of Methuen, Massachusetts, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Steven Hernandez in Lawrence this weekend

By Staff Reports

A man was arrested Wednesday after a deadly shooting this weekend in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The shooting happened Saturday morning on Water Street, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Steven Hernandez of Lawrence, was brought to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that 33-year-old Thomas Pizarro of Methuen had been taken into custody in Boston.

Pizarro is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Thursday at Lawrence District Court, prosecutors said. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The shooting was reported about 7 a.m. on Water Street, near Holt Street, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. A 33-year-old was found shot and was later pronounced dead after being rushed to Lawrence General Hospital. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Hernandez's friends and family told NBC10 Boston Saturday that he lived in the wooded area, a tent encampment just behind Water and Holt Street.

They say he was a sweet, nice guy, who helped organize the living space in the wooded area and was kind to everyone within their community.

