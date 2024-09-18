Methuen man charged with murder days after Lawrence shooting

A man was arrested Wednesday after a deadly shooting this weekend in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
The shooting happened Saturday morning on Water Street, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
The victim, identified as 33-year-old Steven Hernandez of Lawrence, was brought to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Prosecutors said Wednesday that 33-year-old Thomas Pizarro of Methuen had been taken into custody in Boston.
Pizarro is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Thursday at Lawrence District Court, prosecutors said. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.
Hernandez's friends and family told NBC10 Boston Saturday that he lived in the wooded area, a tent encampment just behind Water and Holt Street.
They say he was a sweet, nice guy, who helped organize the living space in the wooded area and was kind to everyone within their community.