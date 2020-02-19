The mayor of Methuen, Massachusetts expressed disappointment in National Grid Wednesday after the utility conducted a planned electrical power outage overnight.

National Grid planned to interrupt electrical service for up to 10 hours, according to a statement from Mayor Neil Perry. Power was shut off at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and was turned back on early Wednesday morning.

"Winter seems like the most inappropriate time for 'planned' maintenance," Perry said in a statement.

The mayor opened an emergency shelter at Timony Grammar School Tuesday evening to accommodate people affected by the outage.

The mayor told the Eagle Tribune on Tuesday that he was never formally notified of the planned outage.

"I am deeply disappointed with National Grid's decision to interrupt power at this time of the year with no advance notice to the City," Perry said.

"While I totally appreciate their need to make repairs, my priority is the comfort and safety of the people of our community," Perry said in his statement.

The mayor plans to have further discussion with National Grid leadership now that the planned outage is complete, according to his statement.