Methuen Mayor Neil Perry has died, his office says

The mayor of Methuen, Massachusetts, died Saturday, his office announced with great sadness.

Neil Perry was elected mayor in 2019 and was sworn-in to office in January 2020.

"Mayor Perry has fought many health battles over the last several years but came back from each of them with renewed vigor to tackle, in his own words, the greatest job he ever had: being the mayor of the great City of Methuen," the statement from the mayor's office read.

"His last, and perhaps greatest, achievement, was securing the City's purchase of the Searles Estate from the Sisters of Presentation of Mary, saving the City's most iconic and historic property from an uncertain future."

There was no immediate cause of death shared by city officials. The Eagle Tribune said the 65-year-old had been battling kidney disease.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll issued a statement on Perry's death late Saturday night extending their deepest condolences to his family and friends, as well as the Methuen community.

"Mayor Perry was a wonderful and caring person, and a strong and courageous leader. He believed in and gave so much to his community. He will be deeply missed," Healey and Driscoll said, adding that their administration is prepared to support the City of Methuen during this difficult time.​

.@MassLtGov and I extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Mayor Neil Perry and the Methuen community.



Mayor Perry was a wonderful and caring person and a great leader. He believed in and gave so much to his community. He will be dearly missed. — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) September 22, 2024

At-Large City Councilor D.J. Beauregard will serve as acting mayor until a special election can be held in the next 60 days, according to a joint statement from the mayor's office and Methuen City Council which said that both remain dedicated in their efforts to maintain the smooth operations of the City government.

Further details will be announced in the coming days, the mayor's office said, asking people to join them in expressing their condolences to Mayor Perry's family at this difficult time.