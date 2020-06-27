Local

Massachusetts

Methuen Police Searching for Missing Man With Autism

Joshua Powers, 27, was last seen in the area of 24 Haverhill Street in Methuen

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police are looking for a 27-year-old man with autism who is missing from Methuen, Massachusetts.

Joshua Powers was last seen leaving his residence on foot in the area of 24 Haverhill Street in Methuen on Saturday. Police say he was possibly headed towards Lawrence and was wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

Powers, who has been diagnosed with autism, is described as 6'1", approximately 175 pounds, bald with brown eyes and a dark complexion.

Local

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

Woman's Body Pulled From Merrimack River

illegal fireworks 2 hours ago

Providence Police Arrest 14 in Illegal Fireworks Crackdown

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMethuenMethuen Police Department
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us