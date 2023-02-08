Local

Boston Business Journal

MetroWest Shopping Center Sells for $11 Million

By Grant Welker

A Quincy developer has paid $11 million for a Roche Bros.-anchored shopping center in Westborough.

Grossman Development Group said Wednesday it has bought Bay State Commons as part of its Boston-area commercial real estate portfolio. Its other properties include Hingham Square and a Price Rite-anchored shopping center in Seekonk, among others.

