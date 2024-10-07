Maine

Man charged with murder, arson in woman's death in Mexico, Maine

Elijah Cowper, who'd been in custody on an unrelated charge, was due to face the charges in Lacey Tidswell's death court Monday

By Asher Klein

A man has been arrested in the death of a woman last month in Mexico, Maine, police said Monday.

Elijah Cowper, 23, is suspected of murder and arson in the death of Lacey Tidswell, also 23, in a fire reported on the morning of Sept. 26, Maine State Police said.

Cowper, who'd been in custody on an unrelated charge, was due in court Monday about 3 p.m., according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police initially said that they found the body of a person, later identified as Tidswell, while putting out flames at a burning home on Tucker Street, while another person was rescued by ladder. That person wasn't hurt.

The fire was reported about 7:09 a.m., and first responders found fire burning from the front porch and other parts of the building, police said. The body was found inside the house later.

