Man charged with murder, arson in woman's death in Mexico, Maine

A man has been arrested in the death of a woman last month in Mexico, Maine, police said Monday.

Elijah Cowper, 23, is suspected of murder and arson in the death of Lacey Tidswell, also 23, in a fire reported on the morning of Sept. 26, Maine State Police said.

Cowper, who'd been in custody on an unrelated charge, was due in court Monday about 3 p.m., according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police initially said that they found the body of a person, later identified as Tidswell, while putting out flames at a burning home on Tucker Street, while another person was rescued by ladder. That person wasn't hurt.

The fire was reported about 7:09 a.m., and first responders found fire burning from the front porch and other parts of the building, police said. The body was found inside the house later.