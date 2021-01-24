Local

MGM Springfield to Return to 24-Hour Operations Starting Friday

MGM Springfield will return to 24-hour operations starting Friday, Jan. 29, according to a spokesperson with MGM Resorts International.

This comes as Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to ease some restrictions related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Monday. An order requiring all businesses to close by 9:30 p.m. will be lifted.

Health officials say COVID-19 data in Mass. looks encouraging. Hospitalizations are down 10% since early January.

The spokesperson said MGM Springfield will remain at 25% capacity per state guidelines.

Additional amenities are expected to reopen in the near future, according to the spokesperson.

