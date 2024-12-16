Mice infestation at 4 Methuen schools lead to changes in district's food rules

A mice infestation at four schools in Methuen, Massachusetts, has led the district to change food rules for students along with various other steps aimed at addressing the issue.

In a letter to parents and faculty members on Saturday, Methuen School Superintendent Brandi Kwong said informal and formal inspections from the city identified areas of concern and an increased presence of mice at the Marsh, Tenney and Timony grammar schools and at Methuen High School.

"We take these issues very seriously and are committed to doing better," Kwong said in her letter. "We have implemented a range of measures to address and resolve any building issues at every school effectively."

She said the district has sealed entry points, including outside entrances and underground pipe openings and are working with pest experts to implement baiting and trapping strategies. They have also enhanced cleaning protocols and cleanliness plans and are prioritizing building maintenance needs.

School officials will also be meeting regularly with the mayor and school committee members to review progress, address staffing needs and determine next steps. And the district has reached out to the state Department of Public Health to conduct a free comprehensive review of their scools.

The change most likely to impact students and faculty is the new protocol being implemented for food consumption.

Starting Jan. 2, 2025, Kwong said all food will have to be eated in designated areas. For grades K-4, breakfast, snack and lunch will be eaten in the cafeteria. For grades 5-8, breakfast and lunch will be eaten in the cafeteria, and all staff will be required to eat food in designated staff rooms, and all small appliances like coffee makers and microwaves will be removed from classrooms.

She said the change is aimed at containing food sources and eliminating conditions that attract pests.

"We are pleased to report that the measures implemented thus far are showing positive results with pest control, and we remain committed to sustaining these efforts," Kwong said. "The health and safety of our school community remain our top priority, and we will continue to communicate updates as we progress."