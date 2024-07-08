Trooper Proctor, lead investigator in Karen Read case, to have duty status hearing Monday

There is a duty status hearing Monday to help determine the future of the lead investigator in the Karen Read case.

Massachusetts State Police trooper Michael Proctor is already the subject of an internal investigation after sending vulgar and demeaning texts about Read to his family, friends and fellow troopers.

He was relieved of his duties last week.

It should be noted that Proctor has said his words were "unprofessional and regrettable," but claims they had no bearing on the integrity of the investigation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

We're looking back at what jurors heard through a trial that lasted more than two months and ended with a mistrial as prosecutors vow to retry their case against Karen Read.

In some of those text messages, Proctor referred to Read as a whack job and in fact, in one text to his sister, he said, "Hopefully she kills herself."

"I think I have been very clear, and I want to be very clear, this conduct in anyway shape or form in the Massachusetts State Police will not be tolerated," state police interim superintendent Col. John Mawn said last week. "I condemn those comments in the strongest way possible. They are not reflective of Massachusetts State Police, that is not where we want to be as an organization."

After being relieved of his duties, Proctor was transferred from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office to Troop H. He's currently getting paid but is not actively working.

Proctor's car, gun and gear have been taken away, which is standard practice.

After Monday, one of these four things could happen: he could either be retained on full duty, placed on restricted duty, suspended with pay or suspended without pay.

The hearing will happen virtually sometime Monday morning.

A protest is scheduled to take place outside of Troop H from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.