Michelle Wu to Run for Mayor Next Year: Report

Boston City Councilor At-Large Michelle Wu will run for mayor next year, according to Mayor Marty Walsh.

The Boston Globe reported that Wu told Walsh the news in a Sunday phone call. A spokeswoman for Wu did not deny the news when asked by the Globe.

Wu resides in Roslindale, and has served on the city council since 2013. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and focuses many of her legislative efforts on racial and class equality.

The 35-year-old spent more than $40,000 on campaign-related expenses in August, according to the Boston Herald. Weeks ago, she released a 49-page report detailing how to combat climate change and the problems that intersect with it by bringing the Green New Deal to Boston.

Walsh has served as Boston's mayor since 2014. Both he and Wu are Democrats.