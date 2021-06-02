Microsoft to Unveil New Version of Windows on June 24

The next version of Windows will bring enhancements for software developers and creators, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said last week.

The event will also feature the face of Microsoft's Surface line, Panos Panay.

Microsoft said Wednesday it will unveil "the next generation of Windows" on June 24. The move comes a week after CEO Satya Nadella teased major enhancements to the PC operating system for developers as well as creators.

Windows, the dominant operating system for personal computers, is the source of 14% of total revenue for Microsoft, one of the most valuable companies in the world. The company has pushed two updates each year to its Windows 10 operating system since it first became available in 2015.

Nadella made the Windows remarks last week shortly after the company announced that it won't ship Windows 10X. That software was initially designed for dual-screen devices such as the Surface Neo, which has been delayed. Last month, Microsoft announced the latest Windows 10 update with only slight changes.

The event will be held online at 11 a.m. ET, according to an invitation the company sent to reporters. Nadella will be there, along with Panos Panay, Microsoft's chief product officer, who has been the face of the company's Surface devices, the invitation said.

