Police Searching for Gunman Who Fled Shooting at Middleboro Depot

Police are searching for a man following a shooting at a public works depot in Middleboro, Massachusetts, Friday morning.

No one has been reported hurt, but people living near 201 West Grove Street, which serves as Route 28, have been asked to shelter in place. Middleboro police said they consider the gunman, initially reported as an "active shooter," to be armed and dangerous.

The shooting was reported about 9:05 a.m. at a Massachusetts Department of Transportation public works depot at that address, where four to five shots were fired, police said.

The gunman fled into the woods. He is about 5-foot-10 and wearing a bucket hat, according to Middleboro police. State police said he was in fatigues, and ran into the woods west of Evergreen Drive where it intersects the highway. Anyone who sees someone who fits the description is asked to call 911.

A perimeter has been set up as police search for the gunman, with the help of SWAT teams and state troopers.

When police initially shared the news of the shooting, they wrote on Facebook, "STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA !!!!! Anyone living on Evergreen shelter in place !" But a spokesman said later, "There is not a current active shooter but a shelter in place is in effect for the immediate area."

Local police issued a "reverse-911 shelter in place call," state police said.

UPDATE Incident reported approx 9:14 am, area of Grove St, male suspect reportedly wearing fatigues fled into woods west of Evergreen at Rt 28. MSP patrols & tactical units assisting local officers and @SEMLEC_SAR @MiddleboroughPD has initiated reverse-911 shelter in place call. https://t.co/B65rss6JWo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 9, 2021

It wasn't immediately what happened as the incident unfolded. Police haven't identified the man they're searching for.

Middleboro is south of Boston and west of Plymouth. The shooting scene is near Interstate 495.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.