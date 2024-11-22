This Mass. café is offering free coffee for dancing customers

A coffee shop in Middleborough, Massachusetts, has gone viral on social media, racking up more than 7 million views on TikTok for an in-store promotion that has been an absolute hit with customers -- and the internet.

Coffee Milano Café posted a sign to their door that reads: "Want a free coffee? Walk in and give us your best dance moves for 5 seconds!"

Patrons have been loving it. Person after person has been walking through the Center Street shop's doors busting a move to all sorts of music.

The owner of the café, Josh Rashid, says he got the idea after he saw a pizza shop doing something similar, noting sometimes you just see something that puts the greatest smile on your face and brings tears to your eyes.

People online have praised the store for spreading positivity, and Rashid is already hinting at the next dance-for-coffee promotion.