Dump truck rolls over on I-495 in Middleborough, spilling fuel and oil

A dump truck rolled over on Interstate 495 in Middleborough, Massachusetts, early Friday morning, spilling fuel and oil onto the highway.

The Middleborough Fire Department responded around 5:12 a.m. to the single-vehicle rollover on I-495 northbound, just south of Exit 12 at mile marker 10.5, and found a 10-wheel dump truck towing a trailer with two asphalt rollers tipped onto its side in the right and breakdown lanes.

The truck driver was not injured, fire officials said.

The right and breakdown lanes were closed for several hours during the morning commute due to the fuel spill that included about eight to nine gallons of oil and coolant that spilled from the asphalt rollers, according to the fire department.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said all lanes had reopened just before 9:40 a.m.

MassDOT was among a large response to the scene, including Big Wheel Towing and Recovery, Frank Corporation Environmental Services, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, and Massachusetts State Police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.