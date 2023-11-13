Middlesex County residents warned of jewelry thefts targeting elderly people

Residents in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, are being warned of jewelry thefts targeting elderly people.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said a man and a woman call victims over to their car to speak with them in "friendly and engaging manner."

The duo then offer and place fake jewelry on the victims, said the district attorney's office. As they place the fake jewelry, they try to steal the jewelry that belongs to the victims — sometimes in a "violent nature."

Residents are advised not to approach them or their vehicle and not to engage in conversation with them.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone walking in Lowell, Tyngsborough, Chelmsford, Dracut, Billerica or Tewksbury is asked to keep their jewelry hidden and to call police if they're approached by "someone suspicious."

Last week, a 77-year-old Tyngsborough woman said her gold necklace was ripped off her neck while she was out for an afternoon walk.

Tyngsborough police are now asking for the public's help in finding the suspect vehicle.