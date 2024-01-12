Massachusetts

Man charged with murder in August 2015 shooting of Malden mother

Prosecutors say Ashlee Berryman was "a completely innocent victim who was caught in a hail of gunfire" outside a night club in Everett in August 2015

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A man has been charged in a shooting outside an Everett, Massachusetts, nightclub in Aug. 2015 that left a young mother from Malden dead.

District Attorney Marian Ryan said Henry JR Del Rio opened fire at a crowd outside the Braza Grill and Restaurant on Aug. 13, 2015, hitting 21-year-old Ashlee Berryman. Berryman died of her injuries at the hospital.

Ryan said Berryman was " a completely innocent victim who was caught in a hail of gunfire." She had a son who was 3 years old at the time.

Del Rio is charged and indicted by a grand jury Friday with first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempt to commit assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and firearms charges. He is currently in federal custody.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us