Man charged with murder in August 2015 shooting of Malden mother

A man has been charged in a shooting outside an Everett, Massachusetts, nightclub in Aug. 2015 that left a young mother from Malden dead.

District Attorney Marian Ryan said Henry JR Del Rio opened fire at a crowd outside the Braza Grill and Restaurant on Aug. 13, 2015, hitting 21-year-old Ashlee Berryman. Berryman died of her injuries at the hospital.

Ryan said Berryman was " a completely innocent victim who was caught in a hail of gunfire." She had a son who was 3 years old at the time.

Del Rio is charged and indicted by a grand jury Friday with first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempt to commit assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and firearms charges. He is currently in federal custody.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

