[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local brewery in Waltham with two locations will be opening a third, and this one will open where the business has had a seasonal biergarten over the past few years.

According to a press release, Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. is planning to open a taproom and kitchen at Arsenal Yards in Watertown, with the 4,000-foot space including a full food menu and a large outdoor patio. Once it opens, the new location will join its original in Waltham (which debuted in 2018) along with another in the Fenway section of Boston that opened earlier this year.

The address for the upcoming location of Mighty Squirrel in Watertown is 102 Arsenal Yards Boulevard, Watertown, MA, 02472. The website for Mighty Squirrel can be found at https://www.mightysquirrel.com/

