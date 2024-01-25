Migrants sleep at Logan airport amid calls for more aid

A terminal at Boston Logan International Airport has unexpectedly become a temporary shelter for a group of migrants.

Families, with nowhere else to go, were sleeping in Terminal E, where most international flights arrive. The situation is leading to new concerns about the migrant crisis in Massachusetts.

The families NBC10 Boston spoke with say they've been in this predicament for days. In some cases, weeks — all because they have nowhere else to go.

Many of them are parents with children. A good number are from Haiti and other parts of Central and South America.

This is a symptom of the lack of shelter, which reportedly has been at capacity since November, already caring for 7,500 families.

The Massachusetts Port Authority said they continue to see migrants arrive at the airport daily and at all hours. Some fly in but the majority do not. They are assisted by airport staff while day shelters make the rounds to pick them up for the day and drop them back off at night.

NBC10 Boston spoke with a woman from Guatemala who said she’s been sleeping at the airport for several days with her two young children.

"I was in another state, and I was told to come here to Boston because here they were helping with shelter, food and everything. So, some people helped me get here and once I arrived, I was surprised to find out they were not helping," said the woman.

The Healey administration said that there are 600 families are on a waitlist for shelter. Gov. Maura Healey has already requested additional aid from the federal government.