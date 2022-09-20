Migrants Were ‘Lured Under False Pretenses', Texas Sheriff Says

As officials in Massachusetts continue to accommodate the migrants who unexpectedly arrived last week, a sheriff in Texas has announced his office is opening a local investigation into what led to the migrants' arrival in the Bay State, and if it was legal.

Sheriff Javier Salaza, whose jurisdiction includes San Antonio, says his department's understanding is that a Venezuelan migrant was paid what's known as a "bird dog fee" to recruit 50 others from the area around a local migrant resource center.

Sheriff Salaza, who held a news conference Monday, said while they were staying at local shelters, the migrants were asked if they wanted work and housing, and were then "lured" into staying at a hotel, taken by plane to Florida, and eventually flown to Martha's Vineyard.

A sheriff whose jurisdiction includes San Antonio is investigating whether migrants were exploited in being sent to Martha's Vineyard under false pretenses.

“Somebody coming and preying upon people that are here minding their own business and are here legally, not bothering a soul, but somebody saw fit to come from another state, hunt them down, prey upon them and then take advantage of their desperate situation just for the sake of political theatre, just for the sake of making some form of a statement and putting peoples lives in danger," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a Monday news conference.

Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep. Dylan Fernandes toured Joint Base Cape Cod, which has been outfitted as a temporary shelter, Monday morning and met with some of the migrants. They said the migrants used words like "tricked" and "kidnapping" when describing their journey to Massachusetts, and that one migrant told him he thought he was going to Washington, D.C.

Many of the migrants who arrived in Massachusetts told federal lawmakers said they felt manipulated and that they were lied to about where they were going and what to expect when they got here.

Both of the lawmakers said they think Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis broke the law and called it a "political stunt" using "human beings as political pawns" — a sentiment that U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren evoked Monday as well.

"Immigrants have been more than willing to leave Bexar County after being abandoned, homeless, and 'left to fend for themselves,'" Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' office said in a statement. "Florida gave them an opportunity to seek greener pastures in a sanctuary jurisdiction that offered greater resources for them, as we expected.''

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker continues to call for "meaningful" immigration reform, calling the current system "very screwed up." He said the Bay State does everything it can to help immigrants who come here, and said he was proud of the way people in Martha's Vineyard came together to help.