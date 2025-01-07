Man with Alzheimer's reported missing from Quincy

A man reported missing from his Quincy, Massachusetts, home suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, police said Tuesday.

Police are trying to locate 62-year-old Miguel Brito Estrada, who was last seen Monday around 5 p.m. at the Wollaston MBTA station.

Estrada suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, according to police. He is described as 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, with brown hair and black/gray eyes.

He is known to spend time around Talbot Avenue in Boston.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 617-479-1212.