Mild Temperatures on Tuesday, Showers Come Down for Some

We’re noting a ribbon of rain across northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. While the clouds will have the upper hand for the next few days, we’re not stopping with the warmup. Highs leap to the 50s and 60s Tuesday, with one major caveat.

A cooling northeast wind from a backdoor cold front will swing through in the afternoon, crushing the temperatures and setting the stage for a cool, damp Wednesday. The only sign of this front are the aforementioned showers, but by late Tuesday night, we’ll all be drizzly and raw. Amidst the sprinkles, fog and cool winds, temps Wednesday barely move the needle from 40. Ditto Wednesday night. But later on Thursday, the pendulum swings back to the other end of the spectrum.

Warmer southwest winds will bring in the 60s and 70s for a one-day stand. While there’s still a threat for showers, this will be the warmest day we’ve seen since last November in Boston. Those showers will likely strike later in the afternoon, so we’re not facing a washout by any means.

Colder air rushes in by Good Friday, and it will take until Easter Sunday to bounce back to the 50s and 60s.