Milford

Police seize $200K in counterfeit goods from Mass. sneaker store

Milford police said they seized 1,200 items worth around $200,000 from The Family Sneaker House in Main Street in December

By Thea DiGiammerino

The Family Sneakers House in Milford, Massachusetts.
Milford Police Department

The owner of a Massachusetts sneaker store is accused of selling counterfeit goods and selling them to unknowing customers.

Milford police said they seized 1,200 items worth around $200,000 from The Family Sneakers House in December. They believe the owner, who they did not name, was buying counterfeit sneakers and clothing from a Chinese distributor and passing it off as authentic to customers.

The fraud involved brands like Nike, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Adidas, according to police.

“While this was not a traditional crime indicative of our community, it’s important to realize these types of operations are not just taking billions away from these big corporations but more importantly, money out of the wallets of hard-working people," Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said in a media statement.

Anyone who purchased products from the Family Sneakers House on Main Street is urged to bring their receipt to police to claim a refund.

This article tagged under:

Milford
