1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Milford, DA says, amid investigation

A person is dead and another is in critical condition in Milford, Massachusetts, the district attorney said Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the death and serious injury. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early only confirmed that information and that the incident was under investigation when asked about it at an unrelated news conference.

Milford police said earlier Monday that a police investigation closed down South Bow Street between Central and Grove streets, but didn't share more information. It wasn't immediately clear if that was the incident Early was referring to.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information.