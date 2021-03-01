Police Search for Armed and Dangerous Men After Milford Smoke Shop Robbery

Police in Milford, Massachusetts are warning people to keep their doors locked as they search for two men they say are armed and dangerous.

Two men can be seen on camera robbing a smoke shop in a strip mall on Medway Road at gunpoint shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to police. The men left the store with a "large amount of cash," and got into a get-away car outside, where a third suspect was waiting for them.

Before getting a call about the robbery, an officer saw the car speed out of the parking lot with no headlights on and began to pursue them. While trying to outrun the police, the men allegedly ran a red light three blocks away at the intersection of Rt. 109 and Birch Street. They subsequently crashed into an oncoming car and fled the scene.

The driver of the other car was taken to Milford hospital.

Police found two handguns in the car along with other evidence, which will be processed by Massachusetts State Police Crime Services.

Several police agencies helped the Milford Police Department search for hours to no avail, including the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and K9 Unit and police from Uxbridge, Medway, Hopkinton and Holliston. Detectives recovered video and picture evidence at the crime scene, some of which was posted on Facebook.