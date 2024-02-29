Milford school bus driver arrested on child pornography charges

A school bus driver for the public schools in Milford, Massachusetts, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly having images of child sexual abuse.

Robert Nolan, a 27-year-old from Milford, was due to appear in Milford District Court Thursday on charges of possessing and disseminating images of child sexual abuse, according to Milford police.

They confirmed that Nolan was a school bus driver for Milford Public Schools, but noted that there was no indication any local students were depicted in the imagery.

Nolan was arrested without incident at his home after state and local investigators connected him to a Yahoo account that was found to have abusive imagery, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Images on Nolan's cellphone depicted child who were naked or engaging in sexual acts, and other devices seized from his home were set to be searched, the Milford Daily news reported.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Milford Public Schools for comment.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.