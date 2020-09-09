Local

Massachusetts

Milford School Employee Charged With Possession of Child Pornography

Vincent Kiejzo, an employee of Milford Public Schools, is accused of having a thumb drive with images of child pornography on it

A school employee in Milford, Massachusetts, has been arrested on child pornography charges.

The office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling announced Wednesday that 33-year-old Vincent Kiejzo had been charged with a count of child pornography possession.

Kiejzo is accused of having about 6,000 images on a thumb drive. Some of the images showed a child under 12, Lelling's office said.

If convicted, authorities say Kiejzo could face up to 20 years in prison.

Kiejzo is as an employee of Milford Public Schools, according to Lelling's office.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday. It was not immediately clear if Kiejzo had an attorney.

