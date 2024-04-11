Millis school bus driver assaulted person who witnessed crash, police say

A school bus driver in Millis, Massachusetts, is accused of assaulting a person Wednesday who witnessed him crash the bus.

The bus hit several trash bins and bushes while trying a three-point turn on Village Street, Millis police said.

There were 48 students from Clyde Brown Elementary School on the bus at the time of the incident, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

A witness approached the driver, identified as 63-year-old Mamdouh Abdelnour, moments after the crash and was pushed, police said.

Abdelnour was charged with assault and battery, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation and improper turn.

The 63-year-old is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation of the crash, police said.

For safety reasons, families on Valley Street were directed to Clyde Brown Elementary School for pickup, authorities said.