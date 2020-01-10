Local
bill vetoed

Mills Vetoes Legalization of Sports Betting in Maine

AP

Maine's governor is closing the books on legalized sports betting in the state for now.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bill Friday that would have added the state to a growing number that allow gambling on sports events.

Mills says she remains "unconvinced at this time that the majority of Maine people are ready to legalize, support, endorse and promote betting on competitive athletic events."

She says the state needs an approach that slows down illegal gambling activities that are already going on and also protects young gamblers and people who aren't able to absorb losses.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

